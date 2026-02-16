Claypool Lennon Delirium Bend Reality on “W‑A‑P (What A Predicament)”

The Claypool Lennon Delirium’s latest release, “W-A-P (What A Predicament),” finds Les Claypool and Sean Ono Lennon once again pushing the boundaries of psychedelic rock. The track showcases their uncanny ability to merge elaborate prog structures with whimsical, surrealist narratives, creating a sonic world where absurdity feels oddly profound. Their inventive chemistry powers a sound that feels handcrafted for listeners who crave something bold, unpredictable, and richly imaginative.

Since forming in 2015, the duo has cultivated a passionate following by embracing experimentation without restraint. “W-A-P (What A Predicament)” continues that tradition, blending humor, tension, and technical prowess into a vibrant, shape-shifting composition. It’s another reminder that Claypool and Lennon operate in a creative universe entirely their own, driven by curiosity, craft, and a delightfully twisted artistic vision.

https://www.theclaypoollennondelirium.com/

facebook.com/theclaypoollennondelirium

The Claypool Lennon Delirium - WAP Listen • 5:02

[DOWNLOAD NOW](To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify

