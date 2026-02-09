Hannah Cohen Finds Clarity and Community on "Mountain"

Hannah Cohen’s Earthstar Mountain is a deeply personal portrait of her life in the Catskills. Created between 2020 and 2024, the record reflects her daily hikes with her rescue dog Jan, the evolving colors of the woods, and the quiet moments that helped her make sense of a five‑year stretch between albums. It’s a collection shaped by patience, stillness and the deep connection she feels to the mountain outside her window.

Working alongside producer Sam Evian at their home studio, Flying Cloud Recordings, Cohen welcomed contributions from friends including Sufjan Stevens, Clairo, Liam Kazar, Oliver Hill and Sean Mullins. Drawing on shared influences from Dusty Springfield to Ennio Morricone, they developed arrangements that feel both familiar and fresh. The result is an album that gathers memories, friendships and creative energy into a shimmering, introspective whole.

