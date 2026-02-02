The Belair Lip Bombs Deliver a Breakout Moment with “Again and Again”

The Belair Lip Bombs are stepping confidently onto the global stage with “Again and Again,” the infectious opening track from their new album Again. The Melbourne quartet has spent years sharpening their sound through DIY recording, relentless touring, and a close-knit creative chemistry. Their signing to Third Man Records marks a major milestone, and “Again and Again” showcases exactly why the label was eager to introduce the band to a wider audience.

Built on quick-footed rhythms, bright guitar lines, and Maisie Everett’s emotive vocal presence, the track captures the group’s signature yearn-core approach while giving it a fresh, polished spark. It’s a testament to the band’s evolution and a fitting gateway into their biggest and most confident work yet.

https://thebelairlipbombs.com/

facebook.com/lipbombz/

The Belair Lip Bombs - Again And Again Listen • 2:34

[DOWNLOAD NOW](To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify