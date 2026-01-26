SUNBENDR Stretch Their Sound with the Expansive New Single “Pictures”

Southern California’s SUNBENDR return with “Pictures,” a soaring and melodic step forward for the band. Inspired in part by the British groups they grew up loving, the single merges sparkling guitar work, tight and forceful drumming, and Chris Coté’s most relaxed and melodic vocal performance to date. The track aligns more closely with recent releases like “Stay All Night,” expanding the band’s tonal palette while remaining distinctly SUNBENDR.

Recorded in March 2025 with acclaimed producer George Perks, the song captures the full breadth of the group’s creative energy. Moving between Tom DeLonge’s private studio and Belly of the Whale, SUNBENDR carved out a sound that blends post‑punk urgency with widescreen emotional sweep. “Pictures” stands as the latest testament to the band’s ambition and their ability to craft songs that hit just as hard in intimate rooms as they do across festival fields.

