Lettuce Turns Up the Heat on “Rising To The Top”

Lettuce’s Cook isn’t just an album title—it’s a mission statement. The record brings together funk, soul, jazz, rock, and hip-hop into a sound that feels lived-in, communal, and fearless. “Rising To The Top” captures that spirit perfectly, pairing a deep-pocket groove with the confidence of a band that knows exactly who they are.

Recorded live in one room at Colorado Sound outside Denver, Cook continues a tradition Lettuce established on Elevate, Resonate, and Unify. For these lifelong collaborators, the process is as important as the result, and that chemistry is unmistakable on this track. Fresh off tours with GZA and Ziggy Marley and following their ambitious collaboration with the Colorado Symphony, Lettuce shows they’re still expanding their musical palette—without ever losing the funk that started it all.

