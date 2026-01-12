James Maddock’s “Take My Side” Captures the Quiet Power of a Master Songwriter

James Maddock has long been admired as a songwriter’s songwriter, and “Take My Side” stands as a strong example of the emotional depth and musical restraint that define his work. Originally emerging as the frontman for the Columbia Records–signed band Wood, Maddock later moved from England to New York City in 2003 and began building a solo career rooted in thoughtful, soul-driven songwriting.

His 2009 release Sunrise on Avenue C earned a New York Music Award for Best Americana Album, followed by Wake Up and Dream, which ranked among WFUV listeners’ top albums of 2011. Albums like Another Life and The Green further cemented Maddock’s reputation, while his songs found wider audiences through placements on Parenthood and Switched at Birth. Along the way, he’s collaborated and performed with artists including Bruce Springsteen, Willie Nile, and members of Counting Crows.

“Take My Side” reflects the quiet intensity Maddock does best — a song that unfolds with patience, emotional clarity, and a deep understanding of how less can say more. It’s a reminder of why his music continues to resonate with listeners on both sides of the Atlantic.

https://jamesmaddock.net/

facebook.com/jamesmaddockmusic

