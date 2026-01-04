Sons Of The East Shine with “It’s Alright” — A Folk-Soul Anthem for the New Year

Sons Of The East have carved out a unique space in modern roots music, blending folk, rock, soul, and classic country with effortless charm. Their latest single, “It’s Alright,” captures everything fans love about the Australian trio—warm harmonies, thoughtful lyrics, and a breezy optimism that feels like a deep breath of fresh air.

From humble beginnings to global acclaim, the band’s journey has been powered by good songs and a relentless DIY ethic. With over 700 million streams and sold-out shows across iconic venues worldwide, Sons Of The East continue to prove that authenticity resonates. “It’s Alright” is more than a song—it’s a reminder to slow down, savor the moment, and let the music carry you forward.

