Smash Palace Delivers Power-Pop Gold with “Poor Man’s Paradise”

Published December 29, 2025 at 12:03 AM EST

Smash Palace has one of the most fascinating stories in power-pop history. After a legal twist forced the Butler brothers to rename their band in the early ’80s, they launched Smash Palace and quickly earned a cult following. Despite industry setbacks—including a legendary “lost album”—the band never stopped writing, eventually reclaiming their catalog and releasing music on their own terms.

Now, with the original lineup reunited, Smash Palace proves that great songs never expire. “Poor Man’s Paradise” is a perfect example of their melodic resilience: a track that blends sharp hooks with heartfelt energy, reminding us why their legacy still matters.

https://smashpalace.bandcamp.com/
facebook.com/SmashPalaceMusic

Smash Palace - Poor Man's Paradise

[DOWNLOAD NOW](To download on PC- Right Click -> "Save As", on a MAC CTRL -> "Save As")
Song of the Week