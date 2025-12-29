Smash Palace Delivers Power-Pop Gold with “Poor Man’s Paradise”

Smash Palace has one of the most fascinating stories in power-pop history. After a legal twist forced the Butler brothers to rename their band in the early ’80s, they launched Smash Palace and quickly earned a cult following. Despite industry setbacks—including a legendary “lost album”—the band never stopped writing, eventually reclaiming their catalog and releasing music on their own terms.

Now, with the original lineup reunited, Smash Palace proves that great songs never expire. “Poor Man’s Paradise” is a perfect example of their melodic resilience: a track that blends sharp hooks with heartfelt energy, reminding us why their legacy still matters.

