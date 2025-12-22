Ratboys Shine with “Anywhere,” a Standout from Singin’ to an Empty Chair

Ratboys return with Singin’ to an Empty Chair, their sixth album and most emotionally resonant work to date. Opening with a question—“What’s it gonna take to open up this time?”—the record sets the tone for an 11-song dialogue about connection, estrangement, and healing.

“Anywhere” stands out as a luminous centerpiece, pairing Julia Steiner’s evocative vocals with the band’s signature blend of indie rock and Americana. It’s a track that feels both intimate and expansive, inviting listeners to join Ratboys on a journey of reflection and renewal.

