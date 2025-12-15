Howl Owl Howl’s “My Cologne” Rekindles Rock’s Authentic Spirit

Howl Owl Howl is more than a band—it’s a reunion of rock royalty. Founded by Grammy-winning Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker, R.E.M. co-founder Mike Mills, and The Black Crowes’ Steve Gorman, the group channels decades of experience into a fresh, melody-driven sound. Their music blends roots rock with alternative energy, powered by friendship and the joy of collaboration.

“My Cologne,” the latest single, reflects that chemistry with a mix of garage rock punch and soulful swagger. It’s a track that feels both nostalgic and new, steeped in the rebellious passion of rock while embracing a different phase of life. For fans of authentic, heartfelt music, this is one you’ll want on repeat.

https://howlowlhowl.com/

facebook.com/howlowlhowl

