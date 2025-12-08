Snocaps Surprise with Indie-Rock Gem “Heathcliff”

Allison and Katie Crutchfield have reunited creatively under the name Snocaps, releasing a surprise 13-track debut album on October 31st. The record blends the raw energy of Allison’s Swearin’ with the introspective tones of Katie’s Waxahatchee era, creating a sound that feels both nostalgic and fresh.

“Heathcliff” stands out as a centerpiece of the album, showcasing the sisters’ chemistry alongside collaborators Brad Cook and MJ Lenderman. Produced and engineered by Cook, the album features all four musicians playing multiple instruments. Snocaps will play a handful of shows at the end of 2025 before going on hiatus, but fans can expect these two to join forces again in the future.

