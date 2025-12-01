Brother Wallace Delivers Soulful Brilliance with “Who’s That”

Brother Wallace’s latest single, “Who’s That,” captures the essence of his lifelong devotion to music and his fearless approach to soul. Raised in West Point, Georgia, Wallace began his journey in church choirs before evolving into a powerhouse performer who blends gospel, R&B, and funk with unmatched emotional depth.

The track is a preview of his forthcoming album Electric Love, created in collaboration with Dan Taylor of The Heavy. Drawing inspiration from legends like Sam Cooke and Prince, Wallace delivers a sound that’s both timeless and daring—a celebration of resilience, joy, and artistic freedom.

https://www.brotherwallace.com/

https://www.instagram.com/brother_wallace_official/

Brother Wallace - Who's That Listen • 2:48

[DOWNLOAD NOW](To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify

