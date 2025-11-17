White Reaper Roars Back with Freakshow

White Reaper has spent over a decade proving that rock music can still feel thrilling, and their new album, Only Slightly Empty, is their most ambitious effort yet. After regrouping in 2024, the Louisville band faced lineup changes, label upheaval, and creative burnout—but instead of slowing down, they pushed forward to create something truly special.

The result is a record that blends the band’s signature power pop energy with a grittier, heavier edge. Packed with infectious melodies and a wall of sound that’s both dark and exhilarating, Only Slightly Empty captures White Reaper at the height of their powers. It’s a testament to resilience, reinvention, and the enduring joy of cranked-up guitars.

White Reaper - Freakshow Listen • 2:57

[DOWNLOAD NOW](To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify

