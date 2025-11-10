Goose Unleashes “Royal” from Chain Yer Dragon, Blending Improvisation with 70s Rock Vibes

Goose, the genre-defying rock band known for their improvisational live shows and DIY ethos, returns with “Royal,” a standout track from their fifth studio album Chain Yer Dragon. The band — Rick Mitarotonda, Peter Anspach, Trevor Weekz, and Cotter Ellis — has built a devoted fan base through relentless touring and sharing live performances on platforms like YouTube and Bandcamp.

“Royal” showcases Goose’s ability to fuse indie-rock hooks with sprawling jams and 70s-inspired textures. The album invites listeners into a vivid world of characters and late-night journeys, echoing the band’s evolution from basement gigs to national acclaim. With natural production and a freewheeling spirit, Chain Yer Dragon captures the essence of Goose’s electric live shows.

