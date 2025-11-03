Weird Nightmare Delivers a Fuzzy Pep Talk with “Forever Elsewhere”

Weird Nightmare, the solo project of METZ’s Alex Edkins, returns with a bold new single, “Forever Elsewhere.” Co-produced with Jim Eno of Spoon, the track marks a sonic leap from the lo-fi textures of the debut LP into a realm of high-fidelity, power pop-infused rock. With invigorating guitar riffs and shout-along choruses, the song captures a raw, ramshackle energy that feels both urgent and uplifting.

Edkins describes “Forever Elsewhere” as his most optimistic work yet, a “pep talk wrapped in fuzzy guitars.” Featuring drummer Loel Campbell (Wintersleep) and Roddy Kuester (Julianna Riolino/Sadies), the track was recorded quickly and loosely, preserving the spontaneous spirit of the session. The message is clear: even when the world feels bleak, love and hope are worth holding onto.

https://www.weirdnightmare.net/

facebook.com/weirdnightmare/

Weird Nightmare - Forever Elsewhere Listen • 3:33

[DOWNLOAD NOW](To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify

