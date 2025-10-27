Midlake Rekindles Their Flame with “The Ghouls”

For over twenty years, Midlake has quietly crafted a sonic universe rooted in Denton, Texas. Their sixth album, A Bridge To Far, marks a return both intimate and expansive. Lead single “The Ghouls” emerged during a time of uncertainty, reigniting the band’s creative spirit and setting the tone for a collection rich in emotional depth and atmospheric sound.

Produced by Sam Evian and recorded at The Echo Lab, the album explores themes of hope, humility, and the beauty in life’s overlooked moments. Guest vocals from Madison Cunningham, Hannah Cohen, and Meg Lui add warmth and texture, while tracks like “Guardians” and “Days Gone By” offer meditations on protection and perspective. “The Ghouls” stands as a beacon—reminding us that even in doubt, creativity can thrive.

https://midlakeband.com/

facebook.com/midlake

Midlake - The Ghouls Listen • 3:58

