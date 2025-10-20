shame’s “Quiet Life” Delivers Grit and Growth on Bold New Album Cutthroat

shame returns with Cutthroat, a daring new album produced by John Congleton, known for his work with St. Vincent and Angel Olsen. “Quiet Life” stands out as a visceral, genre-blurring track that captures the band’s evolution. The five childhood friends — Charlie Steen, Sean Coyle-Smith, Eddie Green, Josh Finerty, and Charlie Forbes — channel their growth into ambitious sonic ideas, merging electronic loops with post-punk urgency.

The album revels in life’s oddities, asking uncomfortable questions with unflinching honesty. “Quiet Life” is a testament to shame’s refusal to settle, embracing experimentation and emotional depth. It’s a sound that’s souped up, supercharged, and unmistakably theirs.

