© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

shame’s “Quiet Life” Delivers Grit and Growth on Bold New Album Cutthroat

WBJB
Published October 20, 2025 at 12:02 AM EDT
shame
shame

shame returns with Cutthroat, a daring new album produced by John Congleton, known for his work with St. Vincent and Angel Olsen. “Quiet Life” stands out as a visceral, genre-blurring track that captures the band’s evolution. The five childhood friends — Charlie Steen, Sean Coyle-Smith, Eddie Green, Josh Finerty, and Charlie Forbes — channel their growth into ambitious sonic ideas, merging electronic loops with post-punk urgency.

The album revels in life’s oddities, asking uncomfortable questions with unflinching honesty. “Quiet Life” is a testament to shame’s refusal to settle, embracing experimentation and emotional depth. It’s a sound that’s souped up, supercharged, and unmistakably theirs.

https://www.shame.world/
facebook.com/shamebanduk

shame - Quiet Life

[DOWNLOAD NOW](To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify
Song of the Week