The Cribs Reconnect and Return with “Summer Seizures”

The Cribs return with their first new album in five years. Selling A Vibe will be released on January 9, led by the single “Summer Seizures,” which arrives with a video and precedes their first North American tour dates in eight years. Known for their raw spirit and melodic honesty, the Jarman brothers continue to push against a world of style over substance.

This time, the honesty turns inward. After years of living apart and feeling stuck in the release-tour cycle, the brothers spent a summer reconnecting as family—no music, no writing, just rebuilding. That reconnection laid the foundation for Selling A Vibe, a record that reflects not just their musical identity, but their bond as brothers. Hear “Summer Seizures” now on 90.5 The Night.

The Cribs - Summer Seizures Listen • 3:55

