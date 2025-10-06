The Modbeats Ride a Retro Wave with “Frankie,” Final Single from Debut LP

The Modbeats make a bold entrance with their debut LP Ballad of a Starving Artist, a genre-blending journey through surf rock, power pop, blues, psychedelia, and rockabilly. Written and composed by frontman Philip Dunn, the album began as a modest recording project and evolved into a full-fledged concept album inspired by the resilience of artists chasing dreams against the odds.

“Frankie,” the final single before the album’s release, encapsulates the band’s signature sound — a cinematic, retro-infused rock ’n’ roll track that pulses with youthful defiance and surf-inspired swagger. It’s a fitting anthem for a record that explores themes of hope, disillusionment, and artistic identity. From jangly heartbreak to glam stomps and philosophical haze, The Modbeats deliver a debut that’s as thoughtful as it is electrifying.

