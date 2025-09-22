Of Monsters and Men Return with Cinematic New Single “Dream Team”

Of Monsters and Men made a global splash with their debut album My Head Is An Animal, topping charts in Australia, Iceland, and Ireland, and landing in the top 10 in both the UK and US. Their breakout single “Little Talks” has surpassed a billion streams on Spotify, and their music has been featured in major franchises like The Hunger Games, The Walking Dead, and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.

Their latest release, “Dream Team,” continues their evolution with a cinematic sound that’s both intimate and expansive. With appearances at festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Newport Folk Festival, Of Monsters and Men have proven they’re not just a dream team—they’re a force.

ofmonstersandmen.com

facebook.com/ofmonstersandmen

Of Monsters and Men - Dream Team Listen • 3:08

[DOWNLOAD NOW](To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify