Alexis Cunningham Ignites with “Wildfire” – A Soulful Spark from Her Debut Album

Alexis Cunningham’s “Wildfire” is a radiant burst of emotion and artistry, capturing the spirit of transformation at the heart of her debut album How I Became a Butterfly. Raised in Huntington, WV, Alexis channels her Appalachian roots through a modern indie-folk-rock lens, blending Laurel Canyon storytelling with the sun-soaked vibes of ‘70s California rock. Her sound is nostalgic yet fresh, magnetic yet intimate—an invitation to feel deeply and live boldly.

Co-produced with Danny Black of Good Old War and sharpened through a breakthrough collaboration with Eric Bazilian of The Hooters, Alexis’s debut is a lush, personal journey of growth and self-discovery. “Wildfire” stands out as a fiery anthem of resilience and emotional clarity, showcasing her soulful vocals and heartfelt lyricism. It’s a song that doesn’t just play—it blazes.

