© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Alexis Cunningham Ignites with “Wildfire” – A Soulful Spark from Her Debut Album

WBJB
Published September 15, 2025 at 12:01 AM EDT

Alexis Cunningham’s “Wildfire” is a radiant burst of emotion and artistry, capturing the spirit of transformation at the heart of her debut album How I Became a Butterfly. Raised in Huntington, WV, Alexis channels her Appalachian roots through a modern indie-folk-rock lens, blending Laurel Canyon storytelling with the sun-soaked vibes of ‘70s California rock. Her sound is nostalgic yet fresh, magnetic yet intimate—an invitation to feel deeply and live boldly.

Co-produced with Danny Black of Good Old War and sharpened through a breakthrough collaboration with Eric Bazilian of The Hooters, Alexis’s debut is a lush, personal journey of growth and self-discovery. “Wildfire” stands out as a fiery anthem of resilience and emotional clarity, showcasing her soulful vocals and heartfelt lyricism. It’s a song that doesn’t just play—it blazes.

https://www.alexiscunningham.com/
facebook.com/AlexisCunninghamMusic

Alexis Cunningham - Wildfire

[DOWNLOAD NOW](To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify
Song of the Week