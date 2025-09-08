Umphrey’s McGee Channels Jamiroquai and Fan Collaboration in “Out Of Focus (Little Kids)”

Umphrey’s McGee returns with “Out Of Focus (Little Kids),” the first glimpse into their forthcoming album Blueprints. Guitarist Jake Cinninger shares that the track’s origins date back a decade, born from a Jamiroquai-inspired demo with a Stevie Wonder-style chorus. But Blueprints is no ordinary studio album—it’s a fan-powered creation. Through their UMBowl event, the band invited listeners to vote on favorite live improvisations, transforming spontaneous jams into fully realized compositions.

The result is a collection of six expansive tracks, each indexed into digestible segments for casual listeners and deep-divers alike. Every song is paired with hand-drawn blueprints inspired by the band’s gear, annotated with the origins of each musical idea. With over 27 years of evolution and 2,800+ live shows, Umphrey’s McGee continues to push boundaries, blending precision, emotion, and innovation. “Out Of Focus (Little Kids)” is a vibrant example of their enduring creativity.

