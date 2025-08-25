Neko Case Returns with “Wreck,” a Soul-Stirring Ode to Love and Loss

Neko Case’s new single “Wreck” marks a powerful return for the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, whose ninth studio album Neon Grey Midnight Green arrives September 26. Self-produced and deeply personal, the album is Case’s first release since 2018’s Hell-On, and it channels both grandeur and intimacy in equal measure. “Wreck,” co-written with longtime collaborator Paul Rigby, explores the vulnerability of love between imperfect people, with Case’s soaring vocals delivering lines like, “Do I look like the sun to you?”—a poignant metaphor for the weight of emotional connection.

The album pays tribute to the artists and activists Case has lost in recent years, blending her signature poetic lyricism with orchestral arrangements recorded in Vermont, Denver, and Portland. As a gender-fluid artist and producer, Case proudly claims full creative control over the record, saying, “It is my vision. It is my veto power. It is my taste.” Her recent memoir The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You and her work on the upcoming Thelma & Louise musical adaptation further showcase her multifaceted artistry and enduring influence.

