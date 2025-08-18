Rebounder & Sofie Royer Ace Their First Collab with “Tennis Bracelet”

“Tennis Bracelet” marks the first collaboration between NYC indie duo Rebounder and genre-blending artist Sofie Royer. Written and produced in New York City, the track is a breezy, flirtatious summer anthem that showcases the chemistry between the Chenfeld brothers and Royer — both on stage and in the studio.

Currently touring together across America, Rebounder not only opens for Royer but also serves as her backing band, deepening the creative synergy that fuels this single. With their voices volleying back and forth like a rhythmic rally, “Tennis Bracelet” sparkles with charm and cinematic flair. It’s a track that feels equally at home in a Wes Anderson film, a jewelry commercial, or the lobby of the Hotel du Cap Eden Roc.

