Kathleen Edwards Returns with Soulful Single “Save Your Soul”

Kathleen Edwards makes a triumphant return with “Save Your Soul,” the first single from her forthcoming album Billionaire, out August 22 on Dualtone Records. Produced by Americana luminaries Jason Isbell and Gena Johnson, the track showcases Edwards’ signature lyrical precision and emotional depth.

Known for her unflinching observations and conversational storytelling, Edwards delivers a song that feels both intimate and universal. “Save Your Soul” evokes the spirit of her acclaimed debut Failer, while reflecting the growth and wisdom gained over two decades in music. With a legacy of critically praised albums and a voice that resonates with authenticity, Edwards proves once again why she’s a cornerstone of modern Americana.

https://www.kathleenedwards.com/

facebook.com/kathleenedwardsmusic

Kathleen Edwards - Save Your Soul Listen • 3:32

[DOWNLOAD NOW](To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify