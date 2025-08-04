Miles Kane Finds Peace in Psychedelic Solitude on “Love Is Cruel”

Miles Kane returns with a bang on “Love Is Cruel,” the first single from his upcoming album Sunlight In The Shadows, out October 17th via Easy Eye Sound. Produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, the track is a swirling blend of psychedelic rock and soulful introspection. With screeching guitars, rippled tremolo, and a lyrical nod to midnight scooter rides, Kane sets the tone for an album that’s both raw and reflective.

The record features contributions from a powerhouse lineup including Patrick Carney, Nick Bockrath, and Barrie Cadogan, with Auerbach lending his voice and guitar to every track. “Love Is Cruel” explores the quiet strength found in solitude, wrapped in a soundscape that’s equal parts Clint Eastwood and Judy Garland. It’s a bold, cinematic start to what promises to be one of Kane’s most compelling releases yet.

