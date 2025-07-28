he Happy Fits Unleash “Cruel Power,” a Fierce Anthem of Change, Loss, and New Beginnings

Emerging from a storm of personal upheaval and creative rebirth, The Happy Fits return with “Cruel Power,” a searing anthem from their forthcoming album Lovesick. Written during a period marked by heartbreak, addiction recovery, and lineup changes, the track channels the band’s signature blend of orchestral indie rock and infectious pop hooks into something rawer and more urgent. With frontman Calvin Langman’s cello still at the emotional core, “Cruel Power” surges with cathartic energy, bolstered by the fresh chemistry of new members Nico Rose and Raina Mullen. Their arrival injects a debut-like vitality into the band’s sound, even as the lyrics wrestle with themes of betrayal, resilience, and self-reclamation.

Formed in New Jersey in 2016, The Happy Fits first made waves with their viral debut EP Awfully Apeelin’, which catapulted them to #5 on Spotify’s USA Viral 50 and launched a whirlwind career that’s since amassed over 300 million streams. But behind the scenes, the band faced trials that nearly derailed their momentum — including the departure of founding member Ross Monteith and drummer Luke Davis’s battle with alcoholism. “Cruel Power” doesn’t shy away from these scars; instead, it transforms them into a triumphant declaration of survival. It’s a bold new chapter for a band that’s always worn its heart on its sleeve — and now, more than ever, that heart beats louder than ever.

