DENM and Pepper Team Up for Coastal Groove “Where I’m Going”

Southern California artist DENM joins forces with reggae-rock veterans Pepper on “Where I’m Going,” a track that captures the spirit of the coast and the resilience of personal growth. Known for his raw, reflective songwriting and genre-blending style, DENM draws from a life shaped by beach towns, self-taught musicianship, and a DIY ethic that led him from a shipping container studio in Costa Mesa to polished sessions in Los Angeles.

“Where I’m Going” is a celebration of forward motion—both musically and personally. With its breezy rhythm, warm production, and a message rooted in positivity and perseverance, the song reflects DENM’s evolution from troubled teen to creative force. It’s a feel-good anthem with depth, and a perfect soundtrack for wherever you’re headed next.

