DENM and Pepper Team Up for Coastal Groove “Where I’m Going”

WBJB
Published July 21, 2025 at 7:20 AM EDT
Mac Montgomery aka DENM
Mac Montgomery aka DENM

Download “Where I’m Going” by DENM feat. Pepper—your Song of the Week. A sun-soaked, reggae-tinged anthem about growth, grit, and good vibes. The sound of SoCal, reimagined.

Southern California artist DENM joins forces with reggae-rock veterans Pepper on “Where I’m Going,” a track that captures the spirit of the coast and the resilience of personal growth. Known for his raw, reflective songwriting and genre-blending style, DENM draws from a life shaped by beach towns, self-taught musicianship, and a DIY ethic that led him from a shipping container studio in Costa Mesa to polished sessions in Los Angeles.

“Where I’m Going” is a celebration of forward motion—both musically and personally. With its breezy rhythm, warm production, and a message rooted in positivity and perseverance, the song reflects DENM’s evolution from troubled teen to creative force. It’s a feel-good anthem with depth, and a perfect soundtrack for wherever you’re headed next.

[DOWNLOAD NOW](To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify
Song of the Week