Catbite Keeps Ska Alive and Kicking with “Put 'Em Away”

Philadelphia’s Catbite is leading the charge in ska’s modern revival, and their latest single “Put 'Em Away” proves why they’re one of the genre’s most exciting voices. Formed in 2018 by lifelong ska fans, the band blends elements of punk, new wave, and pop rock with ska’s infectious rhythms and rebellious spirit. “Put 'Em Away” captures that energy with a sound that’s both nostalgic and fresh—an anthem for anyone who’s ever needed to shake off the weight of the world and dance it out.

After the success of their 2021 album Nice One and a string of high-profile tours with bands like The Bouncing Souls, Streetlight Manifesto, and The Gaslight Anthem, Catbite has cemented their place in the modern ska scene. “Put 'Em Away” is a celebration of resilience, community, and the joy of making noise together—proof that ska is far from fading and still has plenty to say.

https://catbite.net/

facebook.com/catbiteband

Catbite - Put 'Em Away Listen • 3:17

[DOWNLOAD NOW](To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify