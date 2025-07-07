Personal Trainer Spins Indie-Pop in New Directions with “Round”

Amsterdam-based indie-pop collective Personal Trainer returns with “Round,” a standout track from their second album Still Willing. Led by Willem Smit and co-produced with Casper van der Lans, the song captures the band’s signature mix of exuberance and experimentation—balancing catchy hooks with unexpected sonic detours and lyrical self-reflection.

Known for their chaotic and joyful live shows, Personal Trainer brings that same spirit to the studio, crafting a track that’s as thoughtful as it is unpredictable. “Round” is a celebration of contrast—loud and quiet, playful and sincere—and a reminder that pop music can still surprise you. It’s a bold step forward from one of Europe’s most exciting underground acts.

https://personaltrainertheband.com/

facebook.com/personaltrainermusic

Personal Trainer - Round Listen • 2:42

[DOWNLOAD NOW](To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify

