The Beths Confront Inner Struggles on New Single “Metal”

New Zealand indie rock favorites The Beths return with “Metal,” a standout track from their fourth album Straight Line Was A Lie. Written in Los Angeles and self-recorded in Auckland, the song explores the emotional toll of mental and physical health challenges. Songwriter Elizabeth Stokes delivers her most vulnerable and poetic work to date, capturing the cyclical nature of personal growth with raw honesty and melodic precision.

Following the critical success of Expert In A Dying Field (2022), The Beths continue to rise through the indie ranks, having opened for acts like Pixies and Death Cab for Cutie and played major festivals from Coachella to Bonnaroo. With “Metal,” they offer a deeply resonant anthem that reflects both personal and artistic evolution—making it a powerful addition to their already celebrated catalog.

