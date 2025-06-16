© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Curtis Harding Returns with Soulful New Single “There She Goes”

Published June 16, 2025 at 12:01 AM EDT
Curtis Harding
Matt Correia
Curtis Harding

Atlanta-based soul artist Curtis Harding has returned with “There She Goes,” his first new release in four years. Known for his genre-blending style, Harding delivers a track that’s both catchy and profound. “There She Goes” is a poetic tribute to the strength, grace, and complexity of the ideal woman—an often misunderstood perspective that Harding brings to life with his signature blend of vintage soul, R&B, and modern grit.

The single follows Harding’s acclaimed 2021 album If Words Were Flowers, praised for its radiant mix of soul, psychedelia, and hip-hop. Produced alongside longtime collaborator Sam Cohen, “There She Goes” continues Harding’s tradition of raw, groove-driven music that’s as thoughtful as it is infectious. It’s a powerful return from one of modern soul’s most compelling voices.

Curtis Harding - There She Goes (Radio edit)

