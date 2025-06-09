The Tisburys Shine on New Single “Water in the Clouds”

Philadelphia-based indie rock band The Tisburys have unveiled A Still Life Revisited, their most collaborative and sonically ambitious album to date. Recorded at Dr. Dog’s Mt. Slippery studio with longtime producer Justin Nazario, the album features songwriting and production contributions from every band member, including lead guitarist John Domenico and keyboardist/co-producer Jason McGovern. The record builds on the 90s rock influences of their previous release, Exile On Main Street, while embracing the anthemic indie sounds of the 2000s.

The lead single, “Water in the Clouds,” captures themes of memory and chosen family, with rich instrumentation and emotional depth. Mixed by Phil Joly (The Strokes, Daft Punk) and mastered by Ryan Schwabe (Hop Along, Slaughter Beach, Dog), the track sets the tone for an album that’s equally at home in a dive bar or a stadium—an indie rock celebration of life’s journey and where it’s led.

