Natalie Bergman Returns with Soulful Sophomore Album and Cinematic Single

Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and producer Natalie Bergman has announced the release of her second solo album, My Home Is Not In This World, set to debut on July 18 via Third Man Records. The album’s lead single, “Gunslinger,” arrives with a visually striking video directed by Andreas Ekelund and featuring Ian Svenonius. The track blends gospel soul, country-western heartache, and rock 'n' roll grit, showcasing Bergman’s signature sound and her resistance to the digital polish of modern music. Recorded analog-to-tape and produced by her brother Elliot Bergman, the album promises a raw, earthy listening experience that reflects Natalie’s spiritual and artistic journey.

“Gunslinger” sets the tone for the 12-track album, with smoky vocals and a haunting groove that evoke classic western film scores. Lyrically, the song explores themes of unrequited love and longing for a place that may not exist. Bergman describes the album as a reflection of her desire to find belonging in a world that often feels alien. With its genre-bending sound and introspective themes, My Home Is Not In This Worldpositions Natalie Bergman as a bold voice in contemporary music, unafraid to carve her own path through the sonic desert.

