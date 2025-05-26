LP number four, Very Human Features, arrives June 13, hot on the heels of the band’s first Sub Pop release, 2024’s On the Intricate Inner Workings of the System.

Festival slots including packing home ground Green Man’s Walled Garden to its non-existent rafters followed . Then shows across the US in those venues us Brits tend to hear about and that’s as far as we get. This record gives the band an excuse to continue their never-ending tour and feed their baying fans, engorged and expectant thanks to this band’s relentless record-releasing hot streak, a new batch of typically playful, riff-laden, smart Bug Club Tunes.

But first, a standalone single, because that’s how things are done here. “Have you ever been to Wales?”, asks the band in “Have U Ever Been 2 Wales.” If not, why not? It’s good. A new, discordant national anthem, if they didn’t already have a decent harmonious one.

Oh, to be from a country where national pride is something other than the mark of a tosser. Starting as a classic, chugging chantalong, it’s interrupted by what sounds like an alien choir before they let rip. Think Dinosaur Jr. with a job at the tourist board. And Welsh. Definitely Welsh.

https://thebugclub.bandcamp.com/

facebook.com/thebugclubband

The Bug Club - Jealous Boy Listen • 2:39

