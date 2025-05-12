A master of groove and honky tonk swagger, John Butler is widely celebrated for his epic guitar instrumentals and pedal board wizardry. As prolific as he is righteous, Butler is a multi-faceted artist, activist and icon of roots-inspired alternative rock.

But it is JB’s grasp of melody, soul and anthemic pop choruses that have kept him on our airwaves for more than 20 years. And his new single Trippin On You – the first single from his upcoming solo record, season three of his four season roll-out - catapults us back to classic Butler goodness with fervour.

Never one to shy away from a lyrical truth bomb, JB is an open book of self-reflection and integrity, always quick to share his learnings and lace them with some deep-seated funk and string picking to sweeten the sermon. Trippin On You hurtles towards us with echoes of JB hits Zebra and Better Man, filling our ear holes with sunshine grooves and heart-on-sleeve reflections, not to mention a blazing refrain that is as hopeful as it is infectious.

https://johnbutlertrio.com/

John Butler - Trippin On You Listen • 3:47

[DOWNLOAD NOW](To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify