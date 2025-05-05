© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Wishy - Fly

Published May 5, 2025 at 12:42 AM EDT
Athena Merry
Wishy

On the heels of their breakthrough debut album, Wishy returns with a new six-song EP titled Planet Popstar. A dreamy and pop-forward compilation, the EP was recorded in the same sessions that birthed Triple Seven, the band’s widely acclaimed debut (“one of the best indie rock debuts in recent memory” says Stereogum).

A critical success, Triple Seven recently landed on “best of the year” lists from The New York Times, GQ, Alt Press, Paste, Stereogum, Uproxx, NME, and more. Named for the glowing, five pointed star that the iconic bubblegum-pink Nintendo character Kirby hails from, Wishy’s latest offering, Planet Popstar, is a bite-sized antidote to the anxiety and precarity of life in the 2020s.

https://www.wishyband.com/

https://www.instagram.com/wishy_music_777/

Wishy - Fly

