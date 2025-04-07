April March - Surfing Castafiore

American indie pop songstress April March who earned fame with her take on French pop, drops new single from her forthcoming full length, ‘VILLERVILLE’ due this summer.

As a student, April March first attended Parsons School of Design and then California Institute of the Arts. It was at CalArts where she met director and musician Steve Hanft. Hanft, known for having directed the original video for BECK's multi-platinum hit “Loser.”

As an animator, March began her career as a Disney trained animator first hired by Paul Reubens for Pee-wee’s Playhouse. She then went on to animate everything from Ren & Stimpy, to Bugs Bunny, not to mention Frank Zappa and Madonna.

As an illustrator March collaborated with Jack White for “We’re Going to be Friends”, his children’s book based on one of The White Stripes most enduring and loved songs.

As a musician, March has collaborated with artists including Brian Wilson, Yo La Tengo, Jack White, LL Cool J, Ronnie Spector, Jonathan Richman, Andy Paley, Tony Allen, Plastilina Mosh, Steve Hanft, Bertrand Burgalat, French duo Staplin, Aquaserge, and more.

