Momma - I Want You (Fever)

Momma have announced their highly anticipated new album Welcome To My Blue Sky will be released April 4th, 2025. One of the first songs completed for the new LP, “I Want You (Fever)” served as an essential breakthrough in shaping its viscerally charged, inventive, and detailed sound.

The song’s frenetic textures and hypnotic chorus present a fantastically loopy portrait of forbidden love. “‘I Want You (Fever)’ is a song we wrote about wanting to be with someone who has a girlfriend, or someone who isn’t over their ex,” explains the band. “It’s pining after someone, but there’s also some confidence knowing that that person wants to be with you. The second we wrote that song we felt like we were entering a new era - we scrapped everything we had written for the album up to that point because it felt so fresh and so exciting.”

Mainly recorded live with the full band in Brooklyn and produced by their bandmate Aron Kobayashi Ritch, Welcome To My Blue Sky marks the follow-up to Household Name — a critically acclaimed 2022 release that manifested their ascent. Equal parts shared memoir, communal outpouring, and riveting emotional travelogue, each track of Welcome To My Blue Sky is infused with both unsparing self-awareness and immense sensitivity. The result is a bold leap forward for one of the most creatively uncompromising and singular voices in music today.

