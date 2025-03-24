Cardinals - Get It

Tracksuited, denim and leather clad and hidden behind wrap-around sunglasses, the Cork Ireland five-piece, Cardinals, look like they’ve just stepped out of Warhol's factory in Midtown Manhattan rather than the picturesque village of Kinsale, and yet to live in a Cardinals song is to be surrounded by a grainy, monochromatic landscape that holds both a gritty rock and roll nostalgia and the rolling hills of Ireland’s traditional musical past.

Their Pogues-leaning, shanty-esque verses swoon into room-filling choruses, and often cloak dark and brooding tales of love in gentle first-person conversational narratives. Their critically acclaimed debut EP Cardinals is an eclectic gothic amalgam of shoegaze, pop, Irish trad folk, and rock which incorporates 60s Wall of Sound and poetry-inflected punk.

