The Kooks - Never Know

"I’ve been thinking a lot about debutism. Why do we love debut albums?” reflects Luke Pritchard as The Kooks prepare to release their seventh album, Never/Know. Eighteen years after their own debut Inside In/Inside Out, this record feels like a return to the beginning. Pritchard’s goal was simple: “The whole thing was to just forget that the past had happened,” he says. But to truly move forward, they had to reflect: “What kind of music do we want to make, and how do we make it feel natural?”

The Kooks, whose 2006 debut sold over 2 million copies, have unexpectedly found themselves beloved by a new generation. While their original fans remain, they’ve layered on a fervent Gen Z following, headlining festivals and selling out shows worldwide.

Social media has made them a generations’ new favourite band again, introducing their unmistakable Brit-pop joy to fresh ears. However, the road from global fame to this new renaissance has taken much blood, sweat and fears. Known for a sound which defined indie in the 2000s, The Kooks return with their new album Never/Know following their No. 1 UK Album Konk, additional 3 UK Top 10 Albums, 3 UK Top 10 Singles, 2 BRIT nominations and an MTV Best UK Act Award. Helmed by the two original members of the band – lead singer Luke Pritchard and guitarist Hugh Harris – the duo have never stopped evolving, transitioning from indie rock to synthpop and krautrock influences, growing their global audience to what it is today.

Never/Know puts on show some of Pritchard’s most simple, yet expressive lyrics to-date. The songs are filled with witty one-liners and endearing nicknames for his children and loved ones, which resonate on the surface, yet carry a deeper, more personal significance.

