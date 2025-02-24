Goose - Give It Time

Goose is an American rock band known for its genre-blending sound, improvisational live performances, and dedicated fan base. Their music — a deft union of indie-rock hooks, sprawling improvisation, and driving rhythm — has propelled them from performing in Connecticut basements to headlining some of the most revered stages in the country.

Known for their strong DIY ethos, Goose has grown organically through relentless touring and utilizing platforms like YouTube, Bandcamp, and nugs.net to share live performances and connect with fans. On April 25, Goose will release its fourth studio album, Everything Must Go. The first release since 2022’s critically acclaimed Dripfield, Everything Must Go marks the band’s evolution since its inception in 2014.

Drawing from the feel of its live performances, the album features a carnivalesque cast of characters — primarily songs written throughout the bands recent years of growth, including re-imagined live staples and songs that capture the band’s evolving, dynamic sound. Give it Time, the first single released from the upcoming album is a product of Goose’s reconfiguration and reinvention in 2024. The song unfurls triumphantly, the voice of doubt overwhelmed by a soaring guitar and five-part harmonies. Give It Time is about coming out from under it, the grace of a fresh start, and letting the world come to you. Since their earliest days recording 2016’s Moon Cabin in a barn in northern New Hampshire,

Goose has been developing their unique approach to writing and improvising, achieving a rare balance between thoughtfully crafted songs, tight musicianship, and emotional honesty. 2022 saw the release of their critically acclaimed third LP, Dripfield. That album earned them #2 on Billboard’s “Top New Artist Albums” chart as well as praise from Rolling Stone, who called it “both sweet headphone ear candy and the foundation for a perfect live peak.”

