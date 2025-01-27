Orla Gartland feat. Declan McKenna - Late To The Party

Bold, brash and increasingly self-assured, Dublin-born, London-based artist and producer Orla Gartland ushers in a new chapter with Everybody Needs A Hero; a testament to her artistic growth, burgeoning confidence and fastidious sense of independence that has received early praise from The New York Times, Billboard, and more. Orla's debut album Woman On The Internet charted in the top 10 of the UK Official Charts, at #3 in the Irish Album Charts and was nominated for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2021.

The culmination of many years honing her songwriting and production skills, the record was praised by the likes of The Observer (“This beautifully crafted debut spans pop-punk to indie rock, with knife-sharp lyrics all the way”), NME (“a hard-won celebration of perseverance and artistic freedom”) and many more.

