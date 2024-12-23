Father John Misty - She Cleans Up

Father John Misty’s Mahashmashana, his sixth album, is out now. Mahashmashana was produced by Josh Tillman and Drew Erickson; executive produced by Jonathan Wilson. It features eight songs across fifty minutes and includes the singles “I Guess Time Makes Fools of Us All,” “She Cleans Up,” “Screamland,” and today’s official video for “Josh Tillman and The Accidental Dose,” directed by Aaron Eisenberg. The latter two songs were mixed by BJ Burton. Mahāśmaśāna (महामशान)— great cremation ground, all things put going thither.

Joshua Michael Tillman, better known by his stage name Father John Misty, is an American musician. He is known for his satirical lyricism and eccentric performance style. Tillman began his career in Seattle in the early 2000s. One of his demos reached Damien Jurado, and in 2003 he opened for him on his tour. Tillman began performing and releasing studio albums under the name J. Tillman. The albums were characterised for their folk sound and intimate lyricism. In 2008 Tillman joined the band Fleet Foxes, as their drummer during the tour for their first record, he also went on to play on their second album, Helplessness Blues (2011). Tillman left the band soon after the record was completed, and started a new solo project, now under the name Father John Misty, releasing his first record, Fear Fun, in 2012.

