Tunde Adebimpe - Magnetic

Tunde Adebimpe, the multi-hyphenate talent and enigmatic frontman for TV on the Radio, shared the single “Magnetic,” his solo debut and first release at his new label home, Sub Pop Records. “Magnetic will be featured on his debut solo album, coming in 2025. Outside of TV on the Radio, Tunde Adebimpe is a musician, actor (Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Rachel Getting Married, Twisters), animator, director, and visual artist (A Warm Weather Ghost, Plague Heroes). His prior solo work has included collaborations with artists such as Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Massive Attack, and Run The Jewels, as well as contributions to Grand Theft Auto V, Sleater Kinney’s covers album, and more.

