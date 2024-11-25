Momma usher in an exciting new chapter with the release of their irresistible single “Ohio All The Time." Imbued with the punchy effervescence of early-aughts alt-pop, “Ohio All The Time” finds the Brooklyn-based band reminiscing on a nostalgic time. "We wrote it about a summer when we were on tour, and it felt like everything in our lives changed within a one-month span,” they explain.

The past two years have seen Momma emerge as one of the most exciting new bands in rock. “Ohio All The Time” is their first release of original new music since 2023’s acclaimed single “Bang Bang,” which earned support from Rolling Stone, UPROXX, Pitchfork, Stereogum, Paste, NYLON, Consequence, FLOOD, Brooklyn Vegan, Under the Radar, and more. Momma have since made a triumphant Coachella debut and played shows with Pavement, Death Cab for Cutie, and Weezer, among others.

Momma is Etta Friedman (songwriter/vocalist/guitarist), Allegra Weingarten (songwriter/vocalist/guitarist), Aron Kobayashi Ritch (producer/bassist), and Preston Fulks (drummer).

Momma - Ohio All The Time Listen • 3:04

https://www.mommaband.com/

https://www.facebook.com/mommaband/

[DOWNLOAD NOW](To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)

You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify

