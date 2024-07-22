Mondo Cozmo - Wild Horses

Initially, Mondo Cozmo, the artist also known as Josh Ostrander was known for his work as part of the trio Eastern Conference Champions. The band experienced a degree of success, with a song featured on the Twilight soundtrack. But that wasn’t enough for the Philadelphia native.

Soon, the band split and Ostrander began recording under the moniker Mondo Cozmo. By 2016, his solo career took off. Mondo Cozmo had a No. 1 single with “Shine.” During that time, he opened for what felt like every band including Spoon and Bastille, and Bruce Springsteen praised his songwriting in a New York Times article. Thanks to the power of social media, Ostrander connected with Mark Rankin (Queens of the Stone Age, Iggy Pop, Weezer, Florence and the Machine). After Ostrander sent Rankin three songs along with an explanation of what he aimed to do, the pair agreed to work together, with Rankin producing and mixing. The pairing was significant since it was the first time that as Mondo Cozmo, Ostrander worked with a producer.

The pair zapped files back-and-forth before heading to Ostrander’s studio near Lake Arrowhead. Sonically, the album may sound like a departure from previous Mondo Cozmo albums. However, the better way to see it as the artist arriving with a sharp vision of who he is and what he wants to be. Built around tight musicianship, the album, titled It’s PRINCIPLE! sees Ostrander at his absolute best. “Wild Horses,” co-written with Dan McDougall (Liam Gallagher), is powered by a riff that’s reminiscent of Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and industrial beat, was written in 10 minutes.

As Ostrander wrote the songs that comprised the album, the impending death of his dog, Cozmo, weighed heavily on him and served as inspiration. As he felt Cozmo’s time slipping away, Ostrander spent more time with him, including bringing him to studio during the sessions. Much of the album’s lyrical matter addressed the impending death and the emotions he was going through at that time.

