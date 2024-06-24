The Dip is a Seattle-based Rhythm and Blues band that is known for its poignant songwriting, detailed arrangements, and vintage sound.

Featuring a three-piece horn section, the group’s music harkens back to earlier soul and funk influences while hinting at the jazz foundations that brought the band’s members together. Along with singer and guitarist Tom Eddy, bassist Mark Hunter and drummer Jarred Katz are equally at home in a tight-pocketed groove as they are spacious free-improvisation. Trumpet player Brennan Carter joined by saxophonists Evan Smith and Levi Gillis serve as the band’s melodic counterpoint, playing off Eddy’s vocals to create a distinct sonic character that has drawn in millions of listeners to date.

Love Direction, the follow-up to 2022’s Sticking With It is the band’s fourth full-length studio album. After recording their previous two records in their own Seattle rehearsal space, the band began tracking this album in Seattle’s Avast! Recording Studios, where they completed their first Self-Titled LP in 2015. Looking to push into the unfamiliar, the band then decamped to Los Angeles’ 64 Sound where they turned the keys over to audio engineer Josh Block to put a new stamp on the band’s signature style. Buoyed by a talented roster of guest musicians, the result is a dynamic 11-song collection that showcases the group’s distinctive driving sound alongside moments of introspection and nuance laid bare.

The Dip - Doing The Thing (Album version) Listen • 3:30

[DOWNLOAD NOW](To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)

https://thedipmusic.com/

