Having first met in high school in Philadelphia PA, Matt Quinn and Sam Cooper reunited in Los Angeles in 2016 and began working on music. Says Quinn, "It was just one of those cool, serendipitous life moments where a person that I’d been making music with in high school ended up in the same city as me, and I didn’t really know anybody else ... Just because we love music we were getting together and writing together."

The pair named the project after the name of a mountain in Valley Forge National Park near where Quinn and Cooper grew up. The two recorded their single, "Astrovan", with the help of future bandmate bassist Michael Byrnes, who they met on Craigslist, and Byrnes' then-roommate producer Caleb Nelson, in April of that year and released the song in September.

The single's rapid streaming success, as well as the success of their second single, "Sheep", drew the three to add drummer Sotiris Eliopoulos and keyboardist Jackie Miclau to the group, together playing Bonnaroo, Newport Folk Festival, and Lollapalooza, as well as opening for bands such as The Head and the Heart, The Shins, Whitney, and The Revivalists.

Mt. Joy - Highway Queen Listen • 3:32

https://www.mtjoyband.com/

