With almost a decade of songwriting under their belt, The Lemon Twigs' new album A Dream Is All We Know (due May 3) clearly demonstrates the D’Addario brother’s growth from doe-eyed teenagers eager to make music reminiscent of their heroes, to young men who have shared stages with Phoenix, Bleachers, Arctic Monkeys, and their musical hero Todd Rundgren, garnered praise from Elton John, The Zombies, Gerard Way, Iggy Pop, and made a full transformation into visionary songwriters and arrangers whose oeuvre is itself a source of inspiration to other artists.

Recorded entirely on period-specific equipment and mixed and mastered by Brian and Michael themselves, A Dream Is All We Know showcases The Lemon Twigs playing with a newfound sense of intuition after years spent perfecting their craft.

The Lemon Twigs - My Golden Years Listen • 3:13

https://thelemontwigs.com/

